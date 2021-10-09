Chelsea Handler compares Jo Koy, her boyfriend, to her late brother Chet.

Chelsea Handler likened her lover, stand-up comedian Jo Koy, to her late brother Chet, claiming that they both have “brother energy.”

On Thursday, the 46-year-old comedian invited Koy to talk about their relationship on her podcast, “Dear Chelsea.” Handler recounted meeting Koy through a mutual acquaintance 20 years ago, but there was no “sexual” spark between them at the time.

“You share a lot of my brother’s characteristics,” Handler observed. “So, in a lot of ways, I feel perfectly secure. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, this is family,’ as if I’ve always felt that way about you, that you’re family “she said

Chet Handler, Handler’s younger brother, died in 1984 at the age of 22 after falling over a cliff. From 2007 through 2014, Koy, 50, was a regular on Handler’s show “Chelsea Lately,” which aired on the E! network.

Handler admitted on the show that she had a “crush” on the stand-up comedian but was “suppressing” her feelings.

Because Koy is a “positive and happy” person, Handler said she enjoys talking to him and having him in her life. “But I didn’t exclaim, “Oh my God!” Not at all, this yearning to see something happen “she continued.

It’s a good thing Handler didn’t develop romantic sentiments earlier, she says. She would have “ruined it” if she hadn’t done so. She said that shortly before the COVID-19 epidemic, she and Koy began texting and hanging out again. Koy revealed that he invited Handler out to dinner the moment they arrived in Los Angeles and the quarantine restrictions were released.

Chelsea Handler is now on a nationwide tour called “Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” which runs until December 18. “We Still Rise,” her next documentary, is currently in post-production.

Koy, on the other hand, will soon be seen in “Easter Sunday,” a film based on his own life experiences.

He’ll also be seen in Netflix’s animated film “The Monkey King,” which will be released in 2023.