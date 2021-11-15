Chelsea Handler Applauds Boyfriend Jo Koy, Saying He’s “Renewed My Faith In Men” [Photos].

In a new social media post, Chelsea Handler raved over her boyfriend, Jo Koy.

Handler, 46, came to Instagram Sunday, two months after making their relationship Instagram public, to share a series of sweet photographs of herself and Koy, 50, and rave that her lover has completely transformed her outlook.

“Do you have any idea how wonderful it is to get a man on with my honesty, strength, and confidence?” Someone who isn’t scared or emasculated by my ferocity and appreciates the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s s—-?” She accompanied her words with selfies of the two of them smiling and snuggling throughout numerous outings. “Jo has resigned.”