Chef provides expert advice on how to prepare the perfect Christmas feast.

Christmas is only a few days away, and many people will be planning their holiday feast.

While the end result will be spoken about for the rest of the year, the stress of preparing Christmas dinner should not be underestimated.

Andrew Dixon, head chef tutor at the five-star hotel The Grand, York’s cookery school, has revealed his top suggestions on how to make the perfect Christmas dinner to help relieve the stress.

Andrew’s advice seeks to take the stress out of the big day and help you cook your most delicious Christmas dinner yet, from how to correctly cook the turkey to the secrets of preparing the most crispy roasties.

Andrew had the following to say:

“Turkey, like other poultry, needs to be cooked to a core temperature of 75°C and then let to rest for at least 30 minutes, uncovered,” Andrew explained. People frequently cover the meat with foil, but this only serves to dry it out.

“Only the surface of the turkey will have cooled after resting, so you’ll only need to reheat it in the oven for 3-4 minutes if needed.”

“It’s absolutely up to personal preference, but I prefer to cut the legs off the bone and stuff them,” he continued.

“This can be prepared the day before Christmas and then reheated on the big day.” After that, I’ll roast my turkey crown with lots of sage and garlic butter for a very festive flavor.” Andrew continued, ” “Blanch your potatoes in generously salted water until barely cooked, then drain and toss in a strainer for fluffy edges.” Then, on a roasting tray, heat both duck fat and unsalted butter in the oven until hot, then add your potatoes and top with fresh thyme, rosemary, and crushed garlic.

“Turn each potato until it’s completely covered in duck fat and butter, then bake for 30 to 40 minutes in a hot oven.” When they begin to brown, flip them frequently.” “If you don’t like turkey, my personal favorite alternative meat is a rib of beef cooked rare, or a beautiful Christmas dinner,” he remarked.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”