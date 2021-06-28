Check out these stunning photographs from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards.

Portraiture differs from practically every other type of photography. Capturing the essence of a person in freezeframe presents a unique set of challenges, not least because your subjects are complicated and ever-changing. The first International Portrait Photography Awards honor the best of this tough discipline, putting amateur and professional portrait photographers from around the world against one another for a $10,000 prize pool.

From French fashion shoots to Ethiopian tribes, here are our favorite entries from the awards…

People of the River – Thailand, Jatenipat Ketpradit

A Karo family photo featuring the father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters. The tribe lives along Ethiopia’s Omo River and is known for its beautiful body art and headdresses.

Md Saud Faisal, Bangladesh, portrait of my grandmother

The photographer’s grandmother holds up an image of herself when she was younger, just before her death during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jarrod Vero, Australia, has a job to do.

On a windy day off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, a fisherman battles the swell and his reel.

Kari Dahlstrom, United States – A Golden Moment

At the Eagle Festival in Western Mongolia, a portrait of a typical Kazakh eagle hunter was painted. These horsemen have been training falcons to hunt hares, foxes, and other small mammals for decades.

Maria Presser, Argentina, is a classic beauty.

Taken in her studio in Buenos Aires, photographer Maria Presser set up this shot to imitate the classic oil paintings often found in art galleries.

Charlotte Bories, France – Shibari Pond

Just one photo from a fashion shoot conducted in a fish pond in France, this image takes its inspiration from the Japanese erotic art of shibari.

The Mundari Cattle Herder – Josef Burgi, Switzerland

This image shows a poor cattle herder looking over his flock in the fledgling nation of South Sudan.

Temple Visitors – John Powers, United States

John Powers captured this image as two novice monks wandered the corridors of their temple one sunny afternoon in. (This is a short article)