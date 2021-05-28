Cheaters are challenged by Bailey Coats’ new song, “Something in the Water.”

Bailey Coats, a pop singer, released her new single “Something in the Water” on May 19. Khris Riddick Tynes, a Grammy-winning producer who has previously worked with Ariana Grande, Kehlani, and Jessie Reyez, co-wrote the song with her.

Coats uses the catchy melody to call out cheats and push them to consider the consequences of their behavior. Following the release of the song, I emailed Coats and asked her a few questions about her early career, the making of “Something in the Water,” and her future goals.

This interview has been trimmed and condensed for your convenience.

Bailey Coats has always been a music fanatic.

What drew you to music in the first place?

Bailey Coats: Since I was a little girl, music has been a part of my life. My mother handed me my baby journal a few years ago, and she mentioned in it that she knew I would be a performer since I was three years old. Let’s just say it’s been a part of my life and spirit since I can remember.

Was there ever a turning point in your life when you realized you wanted to make a career out of music?

Bailey Coats: When I was 13, I had the opportunity to travel to Los Angeles for an acting, modeling, and singing competition. After taking part in this event, I understood that music, rather than acting, was my true calling. That incident functioned as a catalyst for my profession, propelling me to devote my entire life to music creation.

How did it feel to release your first two singles, “Stranger Things” and “IDK”?

Bailey Coats: The emotions I felt leading up to the premieres of "Stranger Things" and "IDK" were among the most confident I've ever felt. I knew I was releasing music when these two songs came out…