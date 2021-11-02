Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, co-stars on ‘Outer Banks,’ have called it quits.

After dating for over a year, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have called it quits. According to a source, the pair, who play John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” broke their romance a few months ago.

Cline was photographed partying with Ross Butler of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “13 Reasons Why” on a night out in Milan last month, sparking rumors of a probable split. Butler claimed he and Cline were “simply pals” when they were both in town for Milan Fashion Week at the time. Fans also saw that Stokes, rather than Cline, spent Halloween with friends, including Joey King. The two haven’t been seen together in public in recent weeks, and Cline is still touring Europe without Stokes.

Cline and Stokes met on the set of Season 1 of “Outer Banks,” which will be released on Netflix in April 2020. Stokes posted images of their beach date on his Instagram in June 2020, confirming their connection.

“Cats outta the bag,” he captioned the photo at the time.

The pair marked their first anniversary in April by uploading images of themselves on their Instagram profiles.

Stokes titled his image, “365 with you,” to which Cline replied, “And I’d do it again.”

“Thanks for helping me keep track of my possessions for an entire year,” Cline wrote with a photo of her beau. I adore you.” Stokes’ 29th birthday was in September, and the couple had not written anything about each other since then. Cline shared a series of Stokes’ images on her Instagram Story at the time, along with the nice but brief statement, “Happiest birthday to you, nerd.” Stokes later came to Instagram to thank everyone for their good wishes, releasing a number of images from the set of “Outer Banks,” including one of Cline. He commented, “Another trip around the sun.” “I’m grateful to everyone who has messaged me, tagged me in things, and shown me so much love. Thank you very much. Yes, I understand. I’m a senior citizen. “It’s over with.”