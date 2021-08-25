Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer, has died at the age of 80. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have paid tribute to him.

The Rolling Stones drummer, who had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004, died on Monday at the age of 80 in a London hospital surrounded by family. In a statement posted to the Rolling Stones’ Twitter account on Tuesday, his representative confirmed the news.

The statement stated, “It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our darling Charlie Watts.” “Earlier today, he died quietly in a London hospital, accompanied by his family.”

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandpa, as well as one of the best drummers of his generation as a member of The Rolling Stones,” the statement said. At this terrible moment, we respectfully request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends be respected.”

Following the announcement, his nearly 60-year-old comrades flocked to social media to pay tribute to him. On Twitter and Instagram, Jagger posted a photo of Watts smiling while playing the drums. The singer didn’t add a message to his photo, but it was filled with comments from admirers who were also saddened by the drummer’s death.

“I’m in such a bad mood, honey. Luciana Gimenez, a Brazilian TV anchor and former model, said, “We will miss him.”

“I’ve sobbed multiple times today,” another follower remarked. To my family and the band, my heartfelt condolences.”

Guitarist Richards also paid respect to Watts by posting a photo of a drum kit with a “closed” sign on it to Twitter.

Watts’ tributes on social media continued to come in.

“Love you Charlie, I’ve always liked you, wonderful man, and great sorrow and sympathy to his family,” Sir Paul McCartney said in a video tribute.

Sir Ringo Starr, another member of the band, also tweeted a photo, writing, “God bless Charlie Watts, we’ll miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.”

In his own greeting, Sir Elton John called Watts “the most fashionable of guys.”

“Woah. My mind immediately went to his opening riff on Beast of Burden. The music continues to exist. Charlie Watt, rest in peace. He seemed to be above it all at all times. “Congratulations to him,” Jeffrey Wright wrote on Twitter.

“Charlie Watt, the world will miss you. Nancy Wilson wrote, “Rest in magic.”

Alice Cooper, a rocker, described him as “one of rock & roll’s true gentlemen.”

Watts' spokesman stated earlier this month that he was unlikely to rejoin the band for the restart of the Rolling Stones' "No Filter" tour in the United States.