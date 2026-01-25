Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ Struggles at Sundance with Mixed Reviews

Charli XCX’s latest cinematic endeavor, “The Moment,” has failed to make the splash its creators hoped for. The mockumentary, which explores the singer’s experience on tour, premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to a lukewarm reception from critics. With a Metacritic score of 53, based on nine reviews, it joins a list of celebrity vanity projects that have stumbled on the big stage.

Reviews Undermine Charli XCX’s Hollywood Ambitions

The film, directed by Aidan Zamiri and based on an original idea by Charli herself, had high expectations going into the festival. However, reviews from major outlets such as The Daily Beast, Variety, and The New York Post have been less than kind, drawing comparisons to The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow”—another highly anticipated vanity project that ultimately failed to connect with audiences. “The Moment” is now being positioned as Charli’s attempt to establish herself beyond the music industry, though it’s unclear if this will be the role that propels her acting career forward.

This marks another moment of uncertainty for Charli, who has already dabbled in acting with seven films in production. “The Moment” is one of several projects she has under her belt, but it is the only one to be released so far. In December 2025, she made a supporting appearance in “100 Nights of Hero,” which garnered little attention. The remainder of her film slate includes titles such as “Erupcja,” “I Want Your Sex,” and “Sacrifice,” but many of these remain stuck in post-production or have yet to secure distribution deals.

Notably, Charli’s first acting role, Daniel Goldhaber’s “Faces of Death,” has faced delays, and “Sacrifice,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, has not yet found a distributor. She was also slated to star as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Narnia” adaptation but reportedly lost the role to Emma Mackey after a poor audition.

“The Moment” is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 30, 2026, through A24, but with the early critical reception and the mounting challenges facing Charli’s acting career, it’s unclear whether the film will find a larger audience.