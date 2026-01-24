Charli XCX’s New Mockumentary Draws Mixed Reactions at Sundance

Charli XCX’s mockumentary film, The Moment, has divided critics following its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The movie, produced by A24, is a fictionalised account of the cultural impact that the singer’s Brat album had in 2024, focusing on the lead-up to her world tour.

Set against the backdrop of the album’s viral success, which sparked the “Brat summer” trend, The Moment features Charli XCX as a heightened version of herself. Alongside the pop star, the film stars a host of familiar faces, including Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rosanna Arquette.

Critical Reception

The film has received a mix of praise and criticism. The Hollywood Reporter noted that while The Moment provides some entertainment, it felt more like “fan service” than a truly compelling comedy. The review stated that the film could have aimed for broader appeal to avoid becoming just supplemental material for fans of the album.

However, the pop singer’s acting was widely appreciated. The Playlist commended Charli XCX for delivering a “borderline heartbreaking” monologue, describing her performance as “startlingly good” and stating that the film “delivers” and “lingers” with audiences long after viewing.

On the other hand, Variety found the film unconvincing, suggesting that it would have benefited from a more extreme satirical approach. The review argued that pushing the film into more outlandish territory could have made it more engaging, rather than leaving it feeling flat and unconvincing.

Meanwhile, Screen Rant branded the film “horribly misguided,” expressing confusion over its purpose. The outlet suggested that it struggled to find its tone, unable to balance comedy with drama effectively.

While the film faltered in some areas, Screen Daily highlighted Charli XCX’s acting abilities, describing the film as “hit and miss.” The British film magazine also remarked on the struggle between the movie’s satirical ambitions and its more introspective narrative.

In addition to its performances, The Moment features a soundtrack by AG Cook, who collaborated with Charli XCX on Brat. The film also includes appearances from comedian Rachel Sennott, actor Jamie Demetriou, and singer Arielle Dombasle.

Following the film’s Sundance debut, The Moment will be released in the United States on January 30, with UK and Irish cinemas set to show it from February 20. The pop star’s foray into film marks another step in her expanding career, following her roles in Erupcja and 100 Nights Of Hero in 2025.