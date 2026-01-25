Charli XCX Takes a Hard Look at Fame in New Mockumentary

Charli XCX’s new film, The Moment, is a biting exploration of fame’s toll on personal authenticity and the chaotic reality of pop stardom. Premiering at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the mockumentary, directed by Aidan Zamiri, dives into the absurdities of the music industry and the pressures that come with global success. Set for release on January 30, the film is already sparking intense debate, with both fans and critics intrigued by its unflinching portrayal of the pop star’s life.

Blurred Lines Between Fiction and Reality

The Moment opens in the aftermath of Charli’s 2024 album Brat, a cultural touchstone that made waves with its unapologetic, bold energy. The film begins with Charli navigating the messy, exhausting side of fame, as she attempts to balance self-expression with the demands of her social media presence. In a scene, Charli’s social assistant Lloyd (Isaac Powell) coaches her through a TikTok brand deal, highlighting the contrast between her creative desires and the relentless need to stay “relevant” in an ever-competitive digital landscape.

Playing a heightened version of herself, Charli takes center stage as a woman fraying at the edges. Caught between corporate expectations and her own artistic integrity, she faces challenges that many pop stars are familiar with but rarely discuss. The film doesn’t shy away from depicting Charli’s emotional unraveling, including breakdowns caused by the absurdities of the industry. One scene sees her questioning the idea of “being cringe” and struggling to maintain her creative voice amidst the chaos.

The narrative is a fusion of drama and comedy, with a unique mockumentary style that blurs the line between fiction and reality. Critics have highlighted how The Moment offers a raw look at the behind-the-scenes pressures of pop stardom while never forgetting that Charli XCX is ultimately a person, not just a brand. The film’s portrayal of her headlining Brat Tour features a tug-of-war between artistic vision and commercial interests, particularly as her creative director, Celeste (Hailey Benton Gates), clashes with the flamboyant director Johannes Godwin (Alexander Skarsgård), hired by Amazon Music to produce a concert film. The ensuing struggle between the two illustrates Charli’s battle to preserve her identity while navigating the corporate machine that profits from her success.

Capitalism, Queerness, and the Cost of Fame

One of the most striking aspects of The Moment is its critique of the commodification of both fame and identity. In a satirical subplot, Charli questions the validity of a Brat-branded credit card marketed to queer creators, a moment that underscores the absurdity of capitalizing on identity for profit. The film offers a scathing look at how pop stardom and corporate interests intertwine, often leaving artists caught in a cycle of self-doubt and commercial compromise.

The film’s supporting cast enhances its satirical edge. Rosanna Arquette plays the relentless record executive, while Kate Berlant brings humor and absurdity as Charli’s unflinching makeup artist. Cameos from celebrities like Kylie Jenner add a layer of surrealism to the already bizarre world Charli inhabits, including a moment in Ibiza where Jenner advises Charli to “level up”—a reflection of the constant pressure to outdo oneself in the world of celebrity.

Despite some critical reviews—particularly from Screen Rant, which labeled the film an “unmitigated disaster” due to its meandering pacing and inconsistent tone—The Moment remains a daring piece of self-reflection. Charli’s self-portrayal in the film, though unflattering, feels honest. As she faces the weight of fame, the film leaves viewers with uncomfortable questions about the cost of success and whether authenticity can survive in an industry designed to profit from spectacle.

Ultimately, The Moment is a bold experiment in self-examination, forcing both Charli and her audience to confront the contradictions of fame. The film, though polarizing, refuses to offer easy answers, leaving audiences to grapple with the complex intersection of creativity, capitalism, and identity in the age of social media. Whether you see it as a self-sabotaging disaster or a bold act of artistic bravery, one thing is clear—The Moment will not be ignored.