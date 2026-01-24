Charli XCX Discusses UK Filming of ‘The Moment’ Mockumentary

Charli XCX has revealed that her mockumentary, The Moment, about the creation of her Brat album and subsequent tour, could only have been filmed in the UK, citing the authenticity it brought to the project. The artist, who both stars and produces the film, emphasized the significance of filming on home turf to capture the essence of her life and career. “I’m British, Aidan’s from Glasgow – it felt very important for us to be there shooting it,” XCX explained. “The tone and visual language wouldn’t have been the same if we’d shot it anywhere else.”

The project, which began filming in spring 2025, takes place around various London locations including Dagenham, Hoxton, and the O2 Arena. The A24 film, set to debut in the US on January 30 and internationally in February, portrays a fictionalized version of XCX preparing for her first headline tour while juggling the pressures from her record label and a demanding director.

A British Production with a Global Reach

Director Aidan Zamiri echoed XCX’s sentiments, reflecting on how the UK setting influenced the film’s spirit. “It was important for us, as we’re from here, to tell the story this way,” Zamiri shared. Despite the film’s American producers, the production team, including co-writer Bertie Brandes and XCX herself, felt that the distinctly British humor and tone would be lost in any other location.

The film has already garnered attention, with a buzz surrounding its premiere at Sundance 2026, where it was screened for the last time in Park City, Utah. Long ticket lines and a unique promotional touch, including neon green ‘Brat’ beanie hats, helped build anticipation.

The star-studded ensemble cast features Alexander Skarsgard, Rosanna Arquette, and several others, with many of the cast members speaking positively about their experiences filming in the UK. Actress Hailey Gates, for instance, noted the weekly parties hosted by XCX, while actor Isaac Powell appreciated the UK’s work-life balance, praising the more relaxed set hours.

Charli XCX has been busy with multiple projects, including appearances in three films at Sundance 2026, such as I Want Your Sex and The Gallerist. Despite her success with Brat, XCX shared in a Q