Chapter 338 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Leaks and Spoilers: The heroes are preparing for battle.

The interrogation of the Aoyamas continues in Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia,” with Tsukauchi and the others grilling them for any information about All For One.

Rukasu, a Discord member, has released the “My Hero Academia” Chapter 338 leaks and spoilers. Tsukauchi begins the chapter by requesting that Sansa keep Aoyama’s mouth shut. He reminds Deku that they can’t disregard the crimes Aoyama did while working for All For One.

He adds that they may assume he will not detonate, but they must get him to the Central Hospital to be certain. Meanwhile, in Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia,” Tsukauchi questions his parents about why they didn’t inform All For One about the Kamino raid. They claim that the communication was one-way only.

Because All For One had not contacted them at the time, there was no way for them to warn him. Meanwhile, Mineta and Kaminari Momo believe that Aoyama is the only person who can lead them to the criminal.

Present Mic, on the other hand, believes they should not completely trust Aoyama because he is capable of betraying them. Iida claims that his faults are in the past and that they should move on. Iida only wants to hold Aoyama’s hand, which is trembling.

Bakugou, for his part, intends to fire at least 5 Howitzer Impacts in Aoyama’s face in retaliation for the kidnapping. Sero wants him to stop because it’s difficult to determine if he’s joking or serious.

Kirishima observes that Aoyama was requesting that his parents cease, implying that he does not intend to obey any further orders from All For One. Meanwhile, Aizawa inquires of Deku about a solid plan for dealing with the Aoyama crisis.

Aizawa informs Aoyama that he does not wish to have him expelled from U.A.

Tsukauchi is asked by Eraser to cover the three Aoyamas’ ears so that he can share his idea with the rest of the class.

The students in Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia” chat about getting ready in the dorm.

Deku explains near the end of the chapter that he must equip himself before the conflict begins. He is the head of the development studio when the door bursts open and Hatsume lands on Deku.

Chapter 338 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the chapter online.