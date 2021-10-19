Chapter 331 of ‘My Hero Academia’ has been delayed, and a new release date has been set: Let The Hatred Flow [Spoilers].

All For One is overjoyed because he and Tomura Shigaraki are about to merge their powers and show off a new lethal form. Meanwhile, the villain is still battling Star and Stripe and her convoy.

Despite Star’s huge damage to the opponent, the battle is far from over. Shigaraki is able to use the darkness and anger he has within him to hasten his healing and integration into All For One.

The new chapter will most likely center on the next stage of Star and Shigaraki’s battle. Meanwhile, the manga “My Hero Academia” will be on hiatus for a week, and Chapter 331 will be delayed.

Manga Plus has verified the delay, and Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia” will now be released on October 31.

Star and her convoy of aircraft were ready to fight Shigaraki as soon as they encountered him in the last chapter.

Star told the planes to form a combat formation and get ready to fight. Shigaraki was going through some sort of identity crisis in the midst of this high-stress environment.

As he moved between being All For One and Shigaraki, he noticed he was in an odd state. He used radio waves and an air cannon to assault Star and the others.

After a verbal duel, Star managed to avoid the attack and released her Quirk, New Order. The air stopped existing 100 meters ahead of her as soon as she activated the Quirk.

Her Quirk allowed her to yell out the target’s name and add a new rule to it after touching it. Shigaraki was observed struggling for air and acknowledging Star’s Quirk’s ferocity.

Shigaraki was willing to take this Quirk from Star in the future and use it against the heroes. Star ordered her jets to unleash laser weapons against Shigaraki as he was encircled.

The jet pilots were ecstatic after reaching Shigaraki, but Star cautioned them to be cautious. Shigaraki discovered that he could heal himself and pondered if the New Order had a flaw.

Star pursued Shigaraki, and they engaged in close battle. Star, on the other hand, was recalling an event that had forever changed her life. He thought back to the day All Might saved her family from being murdered. She vowed to become a hero and fight for peace that day.

Manga Plus and Viz have chapters of “My Hero Academia” available online.