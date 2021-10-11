Chapter 330 of ‘My Hero Academia’ contains spoilers: Star and Stripe are welcomed by a villain.

Before Star and Stripe can even enter Japanese airspace, she is greeted with hostility by the League of Villains’ leader. Chapter 330 of “My Hero Academia” is expected to resolve the cliffhanger from the previous chapter.

This Thursday will see the release of “My Hero Academia” Chapter 330 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans. However, it appears that Shigaraki, who has arrived on a Nomu, will experience tense moments with the strong hero from the west.

Shigaraki appears on a floating Nomu that resembles Star and Stripe’s flying convoy, which consists of planes that mimic the iconic B-2 Stealth Bomber. This appears to be Shigaraki’s attempt to ridicule Star and Stripe’s flying convoy.

In “My Hero Academia” Chapter 330, it’s unclear if Shigaraki and Star will engage in a verbal fight or go head-to-head.

Hawks told Best Jeanist about Star’s arrival in Japan in Chapter 329. Hawks expressed his delight at having Star on his team. Even Jeanist was eager to speak with her and inquire about the gold rush vintage denim.

They were shocked to get a call from Tsukauchi notifying them of Shigaraki’s arrival. He informed them that the villain seemed to be close to Star.

Shigraki had been conversing with Spinner and the other Nomus earlier in the chapter. Shigaraki claims to have a large number of evil buddies all around the world. Even though All Might has defeated organized crime in Japan, the League of Villains can still contact overseas criminals.

He said that once his associates start causing problems, each country’s resources must be directed toward dealing with them. When Spinner inquired about the stumbling block, Shigaraki explained how Star may be their greatest threat and chance.

He claimed that the strongest woman in the west could defeat them, but that if he could steal her Quirk, the rest of the war would be easy to win.

In the forthcoming conflict, Spinner learned about his new job as Shigaraki’s ultimate support system.

This Sunday, Chapter 330 of “My Hero Academia” will be released. Manga Plus and Viz have the chapters available online.