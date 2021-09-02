Chapter 325 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Leaks and Spoilers: Aizawa’s Leg, The One For All Connection

Deku appears to have benefited by Ochako Uraraka’s heartfelt statement, as many around him begin to reflect. The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 325 of “My Hero Academia,” purportedly titled “Connected By One For All,” are now available.

AtsushiX101, a Twitter user, has revealed the latest “My Hero Academia” Chapter 325 leaks, in which Kouta rushes toward Deku and apologizes for being paralyzed by fear.

He explains to Deku how the huge woman has influenced him. Meanwhile, the huge woman says that she was turned down by various shelters due of her Quirk. She compliments Deku on his appearance and refers to him as Mr. Crybaby Hero.

Endeavor is shown hating himself for causing Deku to roam aimlessly in Chapter 325 of “My Hero Academia.”

Hawks, on the other hand, claims that Deku has progressed and that the One For All is a Quirk that aids in connecting individuals.

Deku’s One For All connected All Might to Deku, and Deku then contacted Class A. Uraraka is now able to link the civilians with Deku.

The dialogue between Nezu and Aizawa is also shown in this chapter. Nezu tells him that his class did an excellent job of reuniting Deku and persuading the rebellious inhabitants. Aizawa instructs Nezu to inform Iida that he performed admirably throughout the operation.

Nezu inquires about Aizawa’s leg. Aizawa confesses that he’s still getting used to it, and a panel depicts his prosthetic leg.

Uraraka addressed the folks who were opposing Deku’s presence at U.A. in the previous chapter. Uraraka desired that the civilians give Deku some room and greet him.

She wished for them to accept Deku as a resident of the facility. She also disclosed that Deku was the one who fought Shigaraki and All For One’s hazardous villains on his own.

Deku was resolute about fighting the battle alone, according to Uraraka, because he never wanted to be a burden on others.

She pleaded with the civilians to lend Deku their power so that they may all smile again in the future.

Chapter 325 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Viz and Manga Plus, the chapter will be available online.