Chapter 324 Spoilers, Release Date: The Ultimate Hero, ‘My Hero Academia’

Uraraka Ochako enters the stage and speaks to the protesting civilians who want Deku to leave the United States of America. She knows that in the midst of the mayhem, the ultimate hero will emerge, and she is most likely referring to Deku.

The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 324 of “My Hero Academia” are likely to appear on Thursday. The next chapter will most likely indicate whether or not Ochako’s emotional speech has persuaded the civilians.

When the civilian evacuees learned of Deku’s presence near U.A. in “My Hero Academia” Chapter 323, they began to protest.

They wanted the heroes to get him out of U.A. because he would cause a major calamity if he arrived at the academy.

The citizens were worried that Deku’s presence might attract Shigaraki, All For One, and the rest of the League of Villains.

Best Jeanist took over from Present Mic and began speaking to the audience. He reinforced the principal’s statement that the United States of America was still the safest place to be against All For One.

He recounted how the heroes chose to use Deku as bait in order to take the fight to the baddies. However, because their search grid was too narrow, they only had minimal success. He went on to say that while Deku was the villains’ main objective, he was also one of the most valuable resources in the fight.

He sought to persuade the crowd to let Deku rest his tired body in U.A. so that if he was needed, he could return to the fight in top form.

Unfortunately, the audience was becoming impatient and restless. They accused the heroes of putting them in jeopardy once more.

At this point, Ochako rushed in and grabbed the loudspeaker, revealing why Deku was so crucial in the struggle against All For One.

Deku had left the school because he didn’t want to bother anyone, she explained. She went on to say that the heroes were the ones who brought him back to the United States. Ochako wanted them to have a good look at Deku and see how determined he was to fight on his own.

Meanwhile, Deku, who was in bad shape, was taken aback by Ochako’s statements.

She went on to say that taking a single step feels like a crazy adventure, but when someone is prepared to take that step and follow a path, the ultimate hero emerges, surpassing Yagi and All Might.

Chapter 324 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on August 29. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter accessible.