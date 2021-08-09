Chapter 322 Leaks, Spoilers: Bakugou’s Feelings from ‘My Hero Academia’

Deku wants to be a member of the team, but he’s worried that if he’s around All For One, he’ll kill all of his loved ones. The newest spoilers and leaks from Chapter 322 of “My Hero Academia” point to Bakugou’s conversation with Deku.

Rukasu, a Twitter user, has posted the description of Chapter 322 of “My Hero Academia.” The new chapter picks up where Chapter 321 leaves off. Deku is perplexed as to how he will be able to flee. He is, however, powerless and unable to move.

The students of Class A congregate around Deku. Mina tells him to return to the United States of America. along with them.

Deku continues to warn his companions in Chapter 322 of “My Hero Academia” that his presence in the academy will be bad for everyone. Bakugou inquires if Deku recalls what he said before being impaled by Shigaraki. Deku tries to recall what he’s talking about but admits he has no idea what he’s talking about.

Bakugou reminds him of his comments, “Don’t try to win this by yourself,” and says he has something to say to him. Bakugo remembers how he used to look down on Deku and bully him since he didn’t have any Quirks.

However, he recalls Deku working extremely hard in the academy and accomplishing far more than he could.

Bakugou later apologizes for everything. He believes All Might and Deku chose the right route. Deku, on the other hand, needs his buddies right now since he’s a little unstable, and there are some things that even pro heroes like All Might can’t overcome.

Meanwhile, the wall that surrounds U.A. is alive and well, and it resembles a big fortification. When the barrier is active, Sero claims it can link to Shiketsu High.

The civilians are taken aback when they see Deku approaching the academy and begin asking the heroes about their safety in his presence.

Shigaraki is after Deku, and his presence near U.A. is known to the residents. This could be a problem. Mic, who is currently present, attempts to calm them down, but they aren’t ready to listen. Deku begins to walk away at this time, but Ochako stops him and takes his hand.

This Monday, fans may read Chapter 322 of “My Hero Academia” on Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s print edition will be available on Tuesday.