Chapter 314 of ‘Black Clover’ contains spoilers for The Second Gate.

After a flashback-heavy chapter, “Black Clover” is likely to focus on the threat emerging through the Underworld’s next gate. Even after defeating the Dark Triad, Asta and his companions were unable to prevent the Qliphoth Tree’s arrival.

“Black Clover” Chapter 314 is supposed to feature the Black Bulls preparing to fight a new wave of monsters after the second gate opened at the end of the last edition.

In the meantime, they’ll keep trying to release their captain, Yami Sukehiro, before it’s too late.

Yami sat in ruins in Chapter 313 of the manga “Black Clover,” staring at his grimoire and remembering the insults flung at him.