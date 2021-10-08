Chapter 308 of ‘Black Clover’ Teases A Yuno-Centric Episode [Spoilers].

Zenon Zogratis remains a threat while Finral, Langris, and Yuno are surrounded by the enemy. The chapter will begin with these three characters confronting Zenon, according to the most recent leaks, spoilers, and raw scans of “Black Clover” Chapter 308.

A Twitter user named Nitebaron summarized Chapter 308 of “Black Clover.” Yuno begins by promising to save Captain Yami Sukehiro and everyone else. He promises that he will rise to the position of Wizard King.

Yuno continues by claiming that he will defeat Zenon. Finral and Langris team together to fight Zenon at the same time. Zenon’s new evil form, on the other hand, is incredibly powerful and will surely overpower his foes.

In Chapter 308 of “Black Clover,” Yuno begins to recall significant events from his past. He discusses how he lost half of his team. He is upset, but he remembers his allies and Asta.

As soon as he remembers Asta’s bright and vivid face, he regains the strength to stand and fight the threat.

Yuno pulls the Spade grimoire from his bag and tells himself that he would stand up for everyone.

In Chapter 307 of “Black Clover,” Zenon was standing in front of Beelzebub. Beelzebub chuckled and wondered what he would get in return when Zenon inquired about the devil’s heart.

Zenon was willing to hand over both his body and his soul to the devil. After Beelzebub agreed to give him his heart, Zenon’s physique was changed.

In addition, the alteration resulted in the healing of his chest wound. Yuno and Langris were taken aback when they saw Zenon in his new appearance.

They observed Zenon’s look was approaching that of the demon. Zenon was ecstatic, and he used his new talent to encase Yuno in a cube right away.

Yuno tried unsuccessfully to summon his Spirit of Boreas. Zenon’s bone magic knocked Yuno unconscious.

Langris, meanwhile, stood up and activated his Mana Zone. Zenon reacted by whipping them. Before the whips could harm Langris, Finral intervened and protected him.

On Sunday, Chapter 308 of “Black Clover” will be released. Fans can read the digital version of the latest chapter on Manga Plus and Viz. On Monday, the print edition will be available.