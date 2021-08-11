Chapter 303 of ‘Black Clover’ has been postponed; a new release date has been announced [spoilers].

“What’s real is family,” says Dom Toretto from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. When Nozel Silva arrives to fight beside his sister Noelle in the final chapter of “Black Clover,” he appears to live up to Dom’s expectations.

Because the next chapter has been postponed, fans will have to wait for the Silva siblings to go all out against Megicula.

Weekly Shonen Jump is on a one-week break, so Chapter 303 of “Black Clover” has been postponed, and no new chapter will be released this week. The new chapter will be available online on August 22nd, and the print version will be available on August 23rd.

Asta was taken aback when she saw Noelle in her new armor in Chapter 302 of “Black Clover.” While she dealt with Megicula, she instructed Asta to look after Lolopechka.

Undine, on the other hand, noticed that they didn’t have enough Saint Stage power to combat the soldiers. Rill was keeping a close eye on the struggle and wanted to assist Noelle and Charlotte.

Noelle’s Saint Stage and Charlotte’s powerful anti-magic attack were two things he appreciated. Rill promised to be a reliable backup. Charlotte charged at Megicula, wielding her Crimson Vine Spear, a True Briar Magic spell.

Humans were growing and becoming her “ultimate playthings” during the war, according to Megicula.

Rill tried to warn Noelle when one of Megicula’s warriors approached her, but it was too late. Luck, to Rill’s amazement, appeared and dispatched the assailant. Luck stated that he will make room for Noelle.

Things may become better for the heroes if there was one more Lightning Mage to teach them the way, Rill hoped. Then there was Gaja.

He claimed that he was nearly dead but was grateful for the opportunity to battle for Lolopechka. Asta was ecstatic to see Gaja rise and pursue the soldiers.

While her friends were annihilating the low-ranking soldiers, Noelle was relentlessly charging at Megicula. She tried to break through Megicula’s enchantment, but she was surrounded by spikes.

Nozel appeared and questioned Megicula how could she stand in front of his family again, just when Noelle believed it was over for her.

Nozel said at the end of the chapter that he had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

Chapters of “Black Clover” can be found on Viz and Manga Plus.