Chapter 301 of ‘Black Clover’ Has Been Postponed: A New Release Date Has Been Set, And Spoilers Have Been Released

Megicula is becoming agitated as she tries to finish the manifestation process. In “Black Clover” Chapter 301, however, Asta’s entrance will only add to Megicula’s problems.

Because “Black Clover” Chapter 301 will not be released this Sunday, fans will have to wait to see Noelle and Asta reunite. The chapter will be available on August 1st, according to Manga Plus.

Asta is likely to join the fight against Megicula in the next chapter, who is astonished to meet another human being like Noelle.

In Chapter 300 of “Black Clover,” Megicula was awestruck by Gaja’s ability to exceed both his own and her own expectations. Gaja’s wonderful spell completely blew her mind.

Gaja was confronted by Megicula, who informed him that her body was protected by an ultra-high-speed recovery curse, in the chapter titled “Beyond Tenacity.” Undine, on the other hand, appeared powerless as Noelle called her out.

Megicula stated that the curse was the same as before, and that Noelle would be unable to use the Saint Stage power. The devil declared that the humans had lost the game. Noelle jumped to her feet and yelled at Megicula.

Megicula was taken aback by Noelle’s determination to attack her. Despite the fact that the devil knew Noelle had little chance of winning, she was willing to fight. She believed Noelle’s efforts would be in vain.

She pondered if the humans could change the situation by casting magic. She was well aware, however, that humans were unable of casting spells capable of defeating her in the Decaying World.

Megicula observed that the devils would never battle or oppose a higher being than themselves. She noticed that humans would try outlandish schemes in order to succeed and go over their limits.

She mocked Acier Silva, who fought for her children, and Gaja, who fought due of his devotion to the Heart Kingdom’s queen.

Despite the fact that she knew she would lose, Noelle continued to battle Megicula. However, she was armed with optimism, and a miracle occurred near the end of the chapter.

Asta appeared just before Megicula was about to use Curse Warding Magic – Exploding Life to blast Lolopechka.

Weekly issues of the “Black Clover” manga are available on Viz and Manga Plus.