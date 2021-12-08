Chapter 168 Preview, Spoilers: Megumi Fushiguro’s Unexpected Ally in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Reggie attacked Megumi Fushiguro when their bargaining arrangement fell through. The latest “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 168 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans are likely to be released on Thursday.

Ducky, a Twitter user, posted a preview of Chapter 168 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” foreshadowing the coming of an unexpected helper for Fushiguro. Reggie tells Fushiguro on the last page of the last chapter that if he doesn’t fight to kill, he will die.

Suddenly, a swarm of crows appears at Fushiguro’s location, indicating the presence of someone inside the barrier.

“That is this unexpected ally who comes to Fushiguro’s aid…?!?” Chapter 168 has a sneak peek.

Higuruma summoned Kogane in the previous chapter and requested that it introduce a new rule allowing players to transfer a set number of points to another player.

He asked Kogane to give Yuji Itadori one of his points. Higuruma informed Itadori that for the next 19 days, they would not be subjected to cursed technique elimination. Higuruma was about to depart when Itadori approached him and asked if he wanted to join his team.

Higuruma admitted that before arriving to Tokyo, he gained two points for killing a judge and a prosecutor. He stated that he will turn himself in when the barrier opens, and that he will think about his options until then.

Higuruma also stated that if he continued with Itadori, he would grow to despise himself even more. Higuruma bid Itadori farewell and the two parted ways.

Reggie, on the other hand, was impressed with Fushiguro and his shikigami. He invited Fushiguro to join him and then inquired about his knowledge of the Culling Game.

Fushiguro told him about the game but didn’t tell him anything about Master Tengen. Reggie later talked about the game and revealed his ultimate strategy.

Before Kenjaku dropped the bomb in the barriers, he told Fushiguro he was collecting a group of great sorcerers.

Chapter 168 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. The chapter’s digital edition will be available on Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s print edition will be available on Monday.