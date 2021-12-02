Chapter 167 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ contains leaks and spoilers. Reggie is interested in collaborating with Megumi Fushiguro.

The manga returns with a new chapter this week after a one-week vacation, and the newest leaks and spoilers for “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 167 imply Itadori offering Higuruma to join his forces.

Myamura, a Twitter user, has leaked the first few pages of the future chapter. Higuruma and Itadori beg Kogane to propose a rule that allows players to trade points.

Higuruma transfers all but one of his two remaining points in Chapter 167 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” He wants to keep a point so that his cursed technique isn’t overlooked because of the rules.

Itadori invites Higuruma to join his team, but he appears to have other plans and departs. Reggie, on the other hand, wants Megumi Fushiguro to join his team. He inquires about Fushiguro’s knowledge of the Culling Game.

Tengen’s identity is kept a secret by Fushiguro. The negotiation between them soon breaks down, and a battle ensues. Another figure arrives out of nowhere and strikes them.

Fans received a glimpse of Higuruma’s past in the final chapter. Yoshizawa began the chapter by asking Higuruma if he wanted to be a prosecutor or a defense lawyer. Yoshizawa suggested that he apply for a post as a judge.

Judgeman stood behind Higuruma and yelled Itadori’s sentence, bringing the scenario back to the present. He was found guilty of his crimes and sentenced to Confiscation and Death.

Higuruma drew his Executioner’s Sword after Judgeman’s heaviest sentencing yet. Itadori, on the other hand, was prepared. Confiscation would take away his capacity to use any cursed energy, and Higuruma would then slice Itadori to death.

Itadori threw many chairs at Higuruma, but the latter was able to slip past them, resulting in a heated confrontation.

Itadori appeared focused and targeted at Higuruma’s legs during the duel. Higuruma afterwards asked Itadori why he confessed to a crime he didn’t commit later in the chapter.

He admitted to Itadori that he was aware that the evidence presented before Judgeman was about Sukuna rather than him.

Fans may read Chapter 167 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s digital edition will be available on Sunday.