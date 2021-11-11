Chapter 165 Leaks: Higuruma’s Skills, Yuji Itadori’s Confiscated Cursed Technique [Spoilers] in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Yuji Itadori has been found guilty by a judge, and Higuruma has been assigned with carrying out the sentence. Itadori will try to identify Higuruma’s flaws while the conflict continues, according to early leaks of “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 165.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has released the latest spoilers for Chapter 165 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” The new chapter will most likely go into greater detail about Higuruma.

Higuruma is compared to a Grade 1 sorcerer in terms of talents and powers.

Meanwhile, Itadori is attempting to crack Higuruma’s code. Itadori was found guilty of perpetrating the mass deaths in Shibuya and condemned to death by a judge. Is Itadori going to be able to outsmart his executioner and get out of this mess alive? Itadori’s confiscated cursed method would eventually be returned to him, according to another Twitter user named Myamura. However, if Judgeman finds the defendant guilty again, the sentence will be more harsh.

Both Higuruma and Itadori exited the realm near the end of Chapter 164. It appears, however, that they will return to the domain, and this time it will be serious for Itadori.

Itadori faced Higuruma in Chapter 164, titled “Tokyo No. 1 Colony, Part 4.” He was well aware that his opponent had 100 points and was sure to have killed 20 sorcerers.

He chose to take a defensive stance against Higuruma.

Itadori, on the other hand, was adamant about facing whatever attack the enemy had planned for him.

Higuruma wasted no time in launching his Domain Expansion – Deadly Sentencing. Higuruma’s office resembled a courthouse because he is a lawyer.

Itadori was called to the stand as a witness. Higuruma launched his domain before even using his cursed technique, he remarked. He tried to kick Higuruma right away, but he missed.

The use of violence was forbidden in Higuruma’s Domain Expansion, he explained. He did, however, imply that verbal aggression was acceptable.

He asked Judgeman, one of his shinigami, to start the trial of Itadori.

On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the most recent “Jujutsu Kaisen” chapters for free. Every Sunday, a new chapter is released on digital platforms.