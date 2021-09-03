Chapter 157 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ contains spoilers and a summary: Just A Tool.

Kirara’s cursed method has been vanquished by Megumi Fushiguro and Panda. In Chapter 157 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” Yuji Itadori tries his hardest to persuade Hakari.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has published the whole description of Chapter 157, allegedly titled “Tool.” The chapter begins with Fushiguro releasing Kirara and bowing in front of her, requesting assistance. Kirara is willing to hear him out.

Itadori bolts from the room as soon as Fushiguro begins to speak. Itadori instructs Fushiguro and Panda to keep their distance and not get involved. Hakari enters and punches Itadori in the face, who chooses not to defend himself.

Itadori gets back up after the attack. He thinks it’s some sort of rite to persuade Hakari. Hakari’s blows are unlikely to be blocked or dodged by Itadori.

If Itadori continues to stand, Hakari says he will listen. He inquires as to why they require his assistance. They have never met Itadori, Panda, or Fushiguro, as Hakari knows.

Itadori informs him that his senior has informed him that Hakari is a formidable opponent. Itadori recognizes his opponent’s attack stings like hell, but it is disproportionate to the harm he is experiencing when Hakari lands another punch.

He compares the hit to a nail-filed baseball bat. To persuade Hakari, Itadori must demonstrate greater passion. Itadori, on the other hand, tells him that he has no heat because he is merely a tool used to exorcise curses.

Hakari is displeased as he strikes Itadori once again, causing him to crash into the guard rail. Itadori, on the other hand, is not willing to give up and rises once more. He promises Hakari that he would always do his job as a tool. Itadori eventually asks him what his role is.

Kirara steps in and informs Hakari that Itadori has displayed a lot of heat. Hakari claims to be persuaded. Fushiguro and Panda are taken aback by the suddenness of the event.

Fans may read Chapter 157 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Sunday, and the print version will be available on Monday.