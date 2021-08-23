Chapter 156 Preview, Spoilers, and Release Date for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ are now available.

Megumi Fushiguro has called the bunnies in front of her in order to persuade Kirara.

The leaks, raw scans, and spoilers for Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” are likely to come on Thursday. However, a sneak peek at the next chapter is now available.

Ducky, a Twitter user, gave a sneak peek at what fans might expect in Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

“I’m going to test the cursed technique’s strategy!!!”

Chapter 156 has a sneak peek.

Kirara appears to be going up against Fushiguro’s Rabbit Escape. It remains to be seen whether she has a counter-trick up her sleeve.

The combat between Yuji Itadori and Hakari is likely to be included in Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Hakari asked Itadori in Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” if he would want to work one hour a day and earn one million yen each month.

Itadori was perplexed and inquired if it would depend on the task at hand. Hakari stated that he will have to pay money to learn the secret. Itadori, on the other hand, deduced that it was a ruse. Itadori’s ability to figure out that Hakari was trying to deceive him impressed Hakari.

Hakari then went on to make fun of wealthy people who try to con others by giving them money-making advice. He referred to it as a “fever,” adding that both the deceiver and the misled are obsessed with changing their lives. Hakari admitted that the concept of “fever” appeals to him.

Later, Hakari invited him to join his fight club and told him about his expansion plans. Meanwhile, Itadori was waiting for the proper moment to tell why he wanted to meet him in the first place.

As the chapter develops, Hakari receives a missed call from Kirara, indicating that something was wrong. Hakari attacked Itadori without giving him the opportunity to explain himself.

In other parts of the world, Fushiguro and Panda were battling Kirara.

They weren’t on Jujutsu High’s side, Fushiguro sought to explain. He went on to say that the current situation in Tokyo was dire following a historic Jujutsu terrorist strike. He also stated that they require Hakari’s assistance.

She wasn’t convinced, but Panda and Fushiguro realized how vital it was to persuade her.

Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. The chapter will be available in digital format on Viz and Manga Plus.