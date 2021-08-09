Chapter 154 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ contains Leaks and Spoilers: Hakari’s Proposal.

Yuji Itadori’s meeting with Hakari has finally arrived. Before the Culling Game begins, he has one more chance to persuade Hakari to join his team. The spoilers and leaks for Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” are out, teasing Itadori meeting Hakari, who has a proposal for him.

Ducky, a Twitter user, published the summary of Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Fushiguro and Panda first meet at an underground fight club in the first chapter. Panda says that he is aware of Hakari’s whereabouts.

He notices Hakari is in a monitor room, but he is unable to approach him because the distance between them does not decrease. It appears to be Satoru’s technique, but it is actually Kirara’s cursed technique, according to Panda.

Panda tells Fushiguro in Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” that Itadori needs to speak with Hakari. Meanwhile, they plan to deal with Hakari’s thugs in order to give Itadori a clear route with no obstacles.

Panda also adds that if discussions with Hakari fail, or if Kirara interferes with her abilities, they will leave Hakari and go somewhere.

Kirara, on the other hand, leads Itadori to Hakari’s position. It is revealed in this chapter that Hakari repeated a year of middle school and that people adore him when he is pumped up.

Meanwhile, in the fight club, Fushiguro is fighting low-ranking soldiers. Panda even enters the fight and kills a couple henchmen. When Kirara finds Panda and Fushiguro together, she assumes they are plotting something against Hakari.

Fushiguro commands his dog to follow Kirara, but due to Kirara’s cursed method, the order is invalidated. Kirara has most certainly marked Fushiguro’s dog with something, according to spoilers for Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Meanwhile, Fushiguro is attempting to deny access to Hakari’s room. He wants to prevent Kirara from interfering with the talks.

Hakari offers Itadori a job at the end of Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” promising to pay him one million yen per month for executing a certain job for one hour every day. Will Itadori take him up on his offer?

Fans may read Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Monday, and the print version will be available on Tuesday.