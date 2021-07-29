Chapter 153 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ contains leaks and spoilers. Hakari, a new third-year student, meets Itadori.

After a brief pause, Gege Akutami returns with a new chapter that refocuses the story on the Culling Game. Early leaks and spoilers for Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” have surfaced, teasing Yuji Itadori’s attempts to enlist Hakari’s help.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has released the most recent spoilers and leaks for the upcoming chapter, rumored to be named “Gambling Match.”

The spoilers for Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” indicate that it will center on Itadori’s journey. Itadori and his team arrive at a hidden martial arts tournament. They’ll see Hakari during the competition and try to persuade the suspended third-year student to join their squad.

Panda, like Itadori, is on the lookout for Hakari. Hakari, on the other hand, is aware of this and strives to avoid them.

Itadori is eligible to compete in the underground martial arts tournament later in “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 153.

Megumi tries to join as well, but Hakari will only let Itadori in.

Hakari, Megumi believes, does not want to become engaged because of his Jujutsu High School experience. Hakari seemed to be upset over his suspension from school.

In Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” a new third-year student named Kirara is introduced as Hakari’s girlfriend. The chapter is likely 19 pages long, and Akutami thanks his readers for their support at the end.

Akutami and the Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department decided to take a sabbatical after the completion of the Zenin Clan Arc. In a statement, the manga author said he would rest for a bit but assured readers that he was not suffering from any major disease.

“I want to reassure everyone that I am not afflicted with any significant ailment and that my mental health is in good shape. Please accept my apologies for the lengthy delay. In a statement released in June, Akutami said, “When I return, I will treat it as the start of a new series and give it my all.”

Chapter 153 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. The chapter will be available in digital format on Viz and Manga Plus. The print edition will be available on Monday.