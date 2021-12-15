Chansung of 2PM, star of ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,’ announces his marriage and girlfriend’s pregnancy.

Chansung of 2PM has announced that he and his longtime girlfriend are getting married and expecting their first child. The “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” star also announced his departure from JYP Entertainment in January earlier this year in a letter known as the HOTTEST.

He posted on Instagram, “Hello, this is 2PM’s Chansung.” “The chilly winter season has arrived. I began my activities when I was 17 years old, and it has now been 15 years. There has been a lot that has transpired, and there have been a lot of memories. I am eternally grateful to HOTTEST for providing me with priceless experiences. Today, I’m going to tell you about some of the changes and joys in my life.” Chansung spoke of a long-term friendship with someone who he described as a “resting spot for my unsettled heart” and a friend with whom he could share anything.

“A blessing of a new life came to us earlier than planned while preparing and arranging marriage with this person following my military discharge, and we are going to get married as early as the beginning of next year.” We’re being cautious because she’s still early in her pregnancy, but I thought I’d let you know first,” he said, noting that his girlfriend isn’t in the entertainment field, so he couldn’t share her name.

The 31-year-old also disclosed that his 15-year contract with JYP Entertainment, his agency, will not be renewed when it expires in January 2022. “I had a talk with the company about my desire to pursue my own route, as well as the addition of my new family with whom I will continue to live,” he explained, “and we came to the mutual decision not to renew my contract.”

Chansung explained that JYP was very understanding of how he made the decision with his future in mind. “The company is like an old friend to me, and we will always support each other’s development.” “I haven’t decided on a certain course yet, but I’ll discuss plans that won’t worry supporters,” he stated.

He told HOTTEST in the end of his letter that he would work hard in the near future to impress as Chansung, the youngest member of 2PM, and actor Hwang Chansung.

Since 2008, Chansung has been a member of 2PM. He has previously performed on television as a television actor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.