Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are two of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. In the midst of dating rumors, have a lunch date in Brooklyn.

In the midst of dating rumors, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were spotted out and about again.

On Thursday, Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, were seen in Brooklyn, New York. The two went to a neighborhood Mexican restaurant for a bite to eat.

The duo sat outside and ate tacos while engaged in conversation, according to images acquired by Page Six.

Kraviz wore a red shirt, denim shorts, and a pair of open back slip-on shoes. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and a black handbag.

The “Magic Mike” star wore a white top, a mauve button-up that he left open, and black pants for comfort. He finished off his look with a pair of sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

“They enjoy each other, and things between them are simple and natural,” insiders told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “They make a cute couple. They’ve had a lot of fun out and about together.”

The appearance of Tatum and Kravitz happened only days after an insider told ET that they were already dating.

“Zoe and Channing are in a relationship. “It began as a friendship and evolved into something more,” an unnamed insider told ET.

In August, they were also sighted together on a bike trip around New York City. The “21 Jump Street” star was spotted riding his black BMX bike with the “High Fidelity” actress wrapping her arms around his shoulders while riding on the bike’s peg, fueling dating speculations. Another insider informed E! News at the time that they were already more than pals.

“With Channing and Zoe, there’s more than a friendship going on,” one insider told the publication. “They spend a lot of time together and have a good time. They’re more than just co-stars or close pals. Their friendship has blossomed into much more.”

Tatum and Kravitz fueled dating speculations when she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Karl Glusman earlier this year. They were not dating at the time, according to E! News.

The two met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, the thriller “Pussy Island.” Tatum plays Slater King, a philanthropist and computer mogul in the thriller.

When it came to hiring Tatum, Kravitz told Deadline, “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character.” “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows that he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to work with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she says.

