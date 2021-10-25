Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are all smiles as they leave for a lunch date in New York City.

When Channing Tatum and his reported girlfriend Zoe Kravitz went out to lunch in New York City over the weekend, they were all smiles.

The 41-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress were caught walking hand in hand through the streets of New York on Saturday, both dressed in fall costumes.

In the snapshot obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Tatum wore a tan sweatshirt, black jogging trousers, and white sneakers, while Kravitz wore a gray hat, black shades, a white turtleneck, a long black coat, flared jeans, and a pair of heavy duty boots.

Because neither star was wearing a mask, their enormous smiles during the shoot were obvious in the photo.

The suspected lovers stayed close in another photo shared by People, with Tatum placing his arm around Kravitz’s shoulders despite the cold.

The sighting appeared to validate dating rumors that have been circulating for months. They were first linked in August when they were seen riding bikes in New York City together.

The allegations began after they were cast in the film “Pussy Island.” The thriller, which also stars Tatum, marks Kravitz’s directorial debut.

The two were formally dating, according to a source who spoke to ET. “Zoe and Channing are in a relationship.” “It began as a friendship and evolved into something more,” the insider claimed.

When they were seen together at the Met Gala in September, the speculations grew even stronger. Despite arriving and walking the red carpet separately, Tatum and Kravitz posed for photos with friends at an after-party.

Tatum and Kravitz, on the other hand, have not directly acknowledged or refuted the romance rumors.

In January, Kravitz filed for divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman, 33, less than two years after they married in Paris in June 2019.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Tatum had an on-again, off-again romance with singer Jessie J, 33, following his divorce from Jenna Dewan, 40, with whom he has daughter Everly, 8.