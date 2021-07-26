Changes to the plans for the Birkenhead Market have sparked outrage among traders.

The future of Birkenhead Market has taken a step forward, but traders remain concerned.

The market is scheduled to relocate to a new temporary location in St Werburghs Square early next year, but many traders are opposed to the proposal.

Wirral Council has informed stall owners that it is unable to acquire the former Marks and Spencer building in the town after several months of discussions.

This will be a significant setback for traders, who are already losing hope.

The primary concerns among traders are that the new stalls will not be large enough, that there will be insufficient of them, and that more than half would be outside, attracting clients only during the summer months.

Many fear that the addition of 21 inside stalls and 24 outside stalls will drive long-time stall owners out of the market.

This is significant since the temporary facility will house Birkenhead Market for at least three years until a new permanent home is available.

As a result, Wirral Council is developing proposals to build apartments at Princes Pavements, which, when paired with St Werburghs Square, will help to alleviate capacity issues.

One of the units under consideration by the council, for example, can accommodate up to six or seven dealers.

The city is also looking into other spaces on the same property that might provide dealers with even more interior space.

Another temporary market site in Birkenhead is being considered, but little is known about it at this time, and it is unclear whether it will be feasible.

Other proposed locations for the market, such as former Marks and Spencer, House of Fraser, and B&M properties, were ruled out for a variety of reasons, including cost and practicality.

The Wirral Council’s plans proved unconvincing to traders who spoke to The Washington Newsday today.

“We’re still in the same situation we were six months ago, nowhere closer,” said Andrew Porter, who runs the Quickprint and Accessories stall at Birkenhead Market.

“Yes, we are [in serious problems]until someone pulls a,” Mr Porter added.

