Cesar Millan’s Pit Bull Attacked a Gymnast and Killed Queen Latifah’s Dog: Lawsuit

Cesar Millan, star of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Dog Whisperer,” is being sued by a gymnast who claims one of his dogs assaulted her and jeopardized her professional future.

Lidia Matiss claimed in a complaint obtained by TMZ that Millan’s pit bull, Junior, bit her severely in 2017. The same dog allegedly attacked and killed Queen Latifah’s dog, which Millan allegedly sought to conceal, according to the lawsuit.

Matiss said she was assaulted when she went to see her mother, who was a Millan employee, at the office building her mother worked in in Van Nuys, California, which was owned by the 52-year-old Mexican-American dog trainer, according to the complaint.

She claimed she came upon Millan’s pit bull Junior, who was supposedly roaming the building without a handler and unattended.

The dog allegedly bit her on the legs many times, particularly her left calf.

According to the source, the athlete said she was taken to the medical department with “serious injuries,” and the terrible pain she endured subsequently precluded her from competing.

Matiss was a “great gymnast” who competed at Level 10, the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs, according to the lawsuit. Prior to the alleged incident, she stated in the lawsuit that she was being actively recruited by the University of Pennsylvania.

Millan, according to Matiss, was aware that his pit bull had a history of aggression but yet let him run free. She also said that the dog had previously bitten and attacked other dogs, including one that belonged to Latifah.

Latifah had allegedly brought two of her dogs to Millan’s Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California, for training, according to Matiss.

In 2018, Latifah uploaded a selfie of herself with Millan at the facility on Twitter.

Junior allegedly mauled one of Latifah’s dogs to death, according to Matiss, and Millan hushed up the crime by instructing his employees to inform the actress that her dog had been hit and killed by a car.

Millan is being sued by the gymnast for undisclosed damages after allegedly injuring and disfiguring her. She further stated that the alleged incident has caused her physical and emotional distress.

According to TMZ, Millan responded to the case by filing court documents saying that Matiss assumed the risk of being bitten because she knew the dog was dangerous. He also claimed Matiss was careless, but he was not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.