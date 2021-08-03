Celebrity pooches are vying for the title of top dog of the year.

What are the similarities between musician Lewis Capaldi, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Olivia Attwood? Their pet puppies are vying for the title of Celebrity Dog of the Year.

BiGDUG, a home and business solutions provider, is honoring celebrity pooches around the UK to commemorate National Dog Day on August 26.

Lorraine Kelly of ITV and her Border Terrier Angus, actor Tom Hardy’s dog Blue, TV personality David Walliams with his Border Terrier Bert, Olivia Attwood with her rescue dog Lola, and pooches owned by Marvin Humes, Pete Wicks, Charlotte Crosby, and Kate Ferdinand are all in the running.

“We thought it was time the spotlight was shared by offering these pups the chance to win their very own award,” said Polly Maclennan, BiGDUG’s Public Relations Manager.

“We believe dogs and other pets across the country have played a significant part in putting smiles on our faces, and they deserved to be recognized, especially with the year we’ve had.

“On National Dog Day, we’re excited to name Celebrity Dog of The Year, as chosen by the public — after all, who doesn’t enjoy gazing at images of adorable dogs?”

From Thursday, July 22 until Friday, August 13, entries will be accepted, and you can vote for your favorite celebrity dog on BiGDUG’s voting website.

On Thursday, August 26th, the winner will be announced.

Olivia and her fiancé Bradley Dack have taken in a new rescue dog named Lola. Olivia has recently joined The Pack Project UK, a nonprofit dedicated to rehoming Romanian stray dogs.

Camilla acquired Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Centre in 2011.

Kate christened her puppy Ronnie Ferdinand on his fourth birthday after her marriage to Rio Ferdinand.

