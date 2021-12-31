Celebrities honored by the Queen in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2022.

A number of well-known people appear in the New Year’s Honours List 2022.

Joanna Lumley has expressed her gratitude for being named a dame in the New Year’s Honours, saying she is “amazed, pleased, and touched beyond words.”

The 75-year-old actress works for Survival International and the Gurkha Justice Campaign as a human rights advocate.

After a career that has seen her acknowledged as one of the best actors of her generation, Vanessa Redgrave has also been appointed a dame.

For many years, the now 84-year-political old’s involvement was almost as well-known as her acting.

Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond, has been named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor bestowed upon 007 himself.

It’s a distinction frequently bestowed on spies and diplomats.

Ashley Banjo, a dancer and choreographer, said he is “humbled and immensely happy” to have been awarded an MBE after a year in which he became a spokesperson for racial equality concerns.

After chronicling her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus, Kate Garraway was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours.

June Brown has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours for her role as chain-smoking Albert Square mainstay Dot Cotton in EastEnders.

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls has been awarded an MBE for her work with Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse organization.

Adam Hills, a comedian, claimed he didn’t tell his family he was listed in the New Year Honours list because he “still isn’t certain someone isn’t playing a hoax on me.”

Moira Stuart, a veteran broadcaster, has said she is “touched and lifted” to be awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours.

William Roache of Coronation Street has expressed his happiness at receiving an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Katie Piper, star of the ITV show Loose Women, has been awarded an OBE.

Martin Lewis has been awarded the CBE in recognition of his contributions to broadcasting and consumer rights.