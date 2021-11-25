Celebrities, according to Wesley Snipes, “need someone” to tell them “what’s real.”

Wesley Snipes, an actor, has discussed how celebrity status and money may be overpowering, and why they need someone to be “genuine” with them.

The 59-year-old actor, who is most known for his role in the film “Blade,” claimed that despite his celebrity and popularity, there are times when he wishes to remain silent and private, according to PageSix. He also admitted that there were occasions when he didn’t want to perform or answer anyone’s queries. “We all have those moments where we just want to be left alone, you know?” Snipes was added to the mix.

The actor went on to illustrate how fame can sabotage friendships and family relationships. Despite the fact that it did not occur in his own household, he stated that he had witnessed it elsewhere.

“Not in my family per so,” he explained, “but obviously around me, with my friends.” “I’ve seen it emerge to a greater extent among my newly crowned pals, who suddenly have all the riches and disposable income.” Snipes admitted that many people who achieve popularity at a young age are unsure how to deal with it.

“Fame and riches is a strange world to live in,” he observed, adding, “and not many people know how to manage it, or advice those who come to it at a young age what to do — the dos and don’ts.”

Furthermore, the actor expressed his disappointment that the audience was unaware of the “nuances” that come with celebrity. He said, “They don’t realize how many individuals are in your ear offering you opposing opinions.”

When someone gets famous, he or she is surrounded by people who pretend to “love” them, according to the actor. “‘I have your best interests at heart,’ they all claim. “Or they’ll tell you, ‘You don’t need everyone licking your a— all the time,'” he added, “You need someone to tell you what’s genuine.”” Snipes will appear in a new show called “True Tale,” which is based on a true story about a comedian who is threatened by his own brother to ruin his career. Kevin Hart, Billy Zane, Tawny Newsome, Ash Santos, and Theo Rossi star in the drama series.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday.