Cave Explorer’s Tragic Death After 17 Days Trapped Underground

In January 1925, a Kentucky cave explorer’s struggle to survive became a tragic saga of determination and despair. William Floyd Collins, an esteemed cave explorer, was found dead after spending 17 days trapped in Sand Cave. His story remains one of the most haunting episodes in the history of cave exploration.

The Ordeal Begins

On January 30, Collins, known for commercializing the Great Crystal Cave—now part of Mammoth Cave National Park—entered the narrow, unstable Sand Cave. Armed with only a single kerosene lamp, Collins was determined to widen the passageway inside the cave, a task he had been working on for weeks with his bare hands.

While exploring a section of the cave about 55 feet below ground, Collins’ lamp began to flicker. Realizing the dangers of being caught in total darkness, he began crawling back. However, a rock fell from the ceiling, trapping his left ankle in the debris. His body was left twisted in a painful and awkward position, one arm above his head, the other by his side.

For an entire day, Collins went unnoticed as his absence was not realized until neighbors found his coat outside the cave. A young man named Jewell Estes ventured inside, finding Collins and triggering a rescue operation. Despite being trapped in a perilous position, Collins remained alert and communicated with those trying to help him.

Rescue Efforts and Public Frenzy

In the initial days of his entrapment, Collins was able to survive with food and water brought to him by his younger brother, Homer. As news of his predicament spread, the cave became a media spectacle, drawing reporters, volunteers, and engineers. Public interest surged, and spectators, food vendors, and souvenir sellers flooded the area, disrupting the delicate cave structure with their activity.

Despite the growing crowd, the rescue team struggled with progress. The first attempt to free Collins involved a harness and a painful effort to pull him through the passage, but this was unsuccessful. The risk of injuring him further led rescuers to focus on digging out the rock that trapped his foot, though the task was slow and complicated by the cave’s freezing temperatures and constant air drafts.

By February 4, five days into the rescue, two collapses within the cave blocked the only remaining access points. Collins’ voice, though still audible, weakened as the days wore on. Volunteers dug through mud, rain, and unstable soil to reach him, but the ordeal continued with no success. Collins’ physical and mental state deteriorated with hunger and exhaustion, and his hope began to fade.

On February 16, after over two weeks of relentless digging, rescuers finally reached Collins. However, by the time they reached him, he was dead, likely having passed away days earlier. His body was left where it lay due to the risk of further collapses, and tragically, it was later stolen and displayed in a glass coffin within the cave.

Collins’ remains were not finally laid to rest until 1989, when a memorial was established near the cave site. His death has since inspired numerous films, books, and songs, keeping his memory alive. In particular, William Burke “Skeets” Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning interview with Collins from inside the cave stands as a poignant reminder of the horrors he endured.