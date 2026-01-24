Cat’s First Encounter with Snow Captivates Viewers Online

As winter storms wreak havoc across the UK, many have found joy in a lighthearted moment shared online. A viral video featuring a black cat named Mercy experiencing snow for the first time has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The scene unfolded on a snowy balcony in Vermont, where Mercy’s owner, an American woman, recorded the cat’s cautious but curious venture onto the fresh blanket of snow that had accumulated overnight. The cat’s initial hesitation quickly turned into playful abandon, with Mercy tumbling and rolling in the snow, her dark coat now speckled with white flakes. After a few moments of snowy fun, the cat retreated indoors, seemingly deciding that the cold was too much for any further adventure.

“Mercy got to try a Vermont winter on for size. I think she liked it!” the owner shared in the video’s caption, reflecting the cat’s playful reaction. Viewers were equally charmed by the feline’s exploration, with many commenting on how happy the cat looked during her snowy playtime.

Winter Weather Causes Widespread Disruptions

The video, which has gone viral on social media, is a reminder of the joy that can be found even during stormy conditions. On the 8th of January, Storm Goretti made landfall in the UK, bringing heavy snow, rain, and strong winds. As the storm passed, the Met Office issued amber warnings for snow in parts of the Midlands, Wales, and the South West, while Scotland faced yellow warnings for snow. Throughout England, yellow warnings for rain were also issued, adding to the overall sense of disruption.

While snowfall often sparks excitement, the storm’s severity raised safety concerns, particularly for pet owners. Experts advised against allowing cats and other pets to roam freely in such hazardous conditions, urging owners to keep their animals indoors unless necessary. Cats, especially those used to outdoor exploration, are often tempted to wander even in freezing weather. Pet safety experts recommended that outdoor access be closely monitored, ensuring that cat flaps remain clear and operational, and that pets have access to indoor water sources.

As temperatures plummeted and conditions worsened, the Cats Protection charity offered additional advice, emphasizing that it’s best to keep cats indoors during extreme weather. Additionally, owners were reminded to check for ice build-up in areas like cat flaps and to be vigilant of any dangers like road grit or salt on their pets’ fur, which can be harmful if ingested.

Despite the challenges posed by the winter weather, moments like Mercy’s playful encounter with the snow offer a heartwarming reminder of the simple joys pets bring, even amidst the chaos of a major storm.