Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra of ‘Teen Mom OG’ ‘She’s Perfect,’ says the fourth child.

Catelynn Lowell of “Teen Mom OG” and her husband Tyler Baltierra have welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Lowell announced the good news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a black-and-white snapshot of their newborn daughter in a hospital crib wrapped in a blanket.

She captioned the photo, “Our baby has arrived!”

On his Instagram Story, Baltierra also shared a video of their baby. He added crying, heart eyes, and rose emojis to the post, saying, “She’s here and she’s amazing!”

The name of the baby girl, who joins sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, has yet to be revealed by the parents. Carly, Lowell and Baltierra’s other daughter, is now 11 years old and was placed for adoption while they were on “16 and Pregnant.”

Lowell had teased the arrival of their fourth kid just hours before by revealing that she was already in labor.

She tagged her spouse in a photo of a hospital bassinet and captioned it, “Baby R is on her way [red heart emoji]give great vibes.”

Lowell also shared a photo of herself in the delivery room on her Instagram Story. She tweeted, less than 24 hours before announcing the birth of their fourth child, “She’s on her way.”

The rainbow baby for Lowell and Baltierra arrived less than a year after she disclosed her second miscarriage.

According to Us Weekly, she posted on Instagram in December 2020, “I WAS PREGNANT and delighted to share it with all of you, and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.” “I’m sharing this with you to reassure you that you’re not alone.” We’re all in this together, and everyone goes through suffering, loss, and recovery.”

The couple announced in January that they were hoping to expand their family with another child. They weren’t sure if they’d still be able to conceive at the moment, but they indicated they were open to adoption because they desperately wanted another kid.

Lowell and Baltierra, on the other hand, announced in February that they were expecting their second child together. “The storm was worth it for this rainbow. “Baby Baltierra is on the way,” she said on Instagram.