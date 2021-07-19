Castaway Cove at Playland: A Business Story of Perseverance

For many visitors to Ocean City, New Jersey, the pirate ship depicted above is connected with fond memories.

It, along with the park’s arcade, office space, and tenant residences, were destroyed by fire in January 2021. The fire was merely another setback for Ocean City’s most popular amusement park, which had already endured a turbulent summer owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ocean City is the state’s favorite beach town, according to the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium’s annual poll. Thousands upon thousands of visitors flock to Ocean City from all over the state and the country to take advantage of everything the city has to offer. COVID-19, as well as an unexpected fire, meant that Playland’s Castaway Cove would have to adjust to unusual circumstances.

The summer of 2019 was one of the most successful in Playland’s Castaway Cove’s sixty-plus-year existence. When word of the COVID-19 epidemic first broke in January 2020, firms in the summer vacation industry were optimistic. In February, the slogan “21 days to stop the spread” was gaining traction, and there was optimism that business would resume in the summer of 2020. According to Brian Hartley, VP of Playland’s Castaway Cove, a return to normal was about as far from reality as imaginable.

“We believed we’d be passed the pandemic by Memorial Day Weekend in February 2020, but instead we were left to adapt and scurry as New Jersey businesses were allowed to operate on July 2nd with very little notice.”

Playland’s Castaway Cove, like many others in the summer tourism business, relys on part-time personnel to service their clients during the peak season. “We see ourselves as teachers,” Hartley says. Every year, we start a new class and do everything we can to teach them about customer service, work ethic, and the significance of safety so that everyone has a good time.

COVID-19 posed a significant staffing dilemma for Playland’s Castaway Cove, as the corporation had to deal not only with the uncertainty of when the amusement park will open, but also with the challenge of finding personnel ready to work in the midst of a pandemic. The majority of part-time workers are between the ages of 16 and 19. Those people are concerned, as are their parents, who want to know that their children are safe. By mask is mandated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.