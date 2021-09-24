Cassandra Peterson, who plays Elvira, has shared a photo of her longtime partner Teresa “T” Wierson.

Cassandra Peterson, who came out earlier this week, released for the first time on Thursday a photo of her longtime lover, Teresa “T” Wierson.

After opening up about her same-sex relationship in her new memoir “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” the “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” star made her first on-screen appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“I guess it’s because of the character I play,” she said when the show’s host asked why her sexuality became news in 2021. Obviously, I am a man’s man. Because she’s a bit of a horndog, she’s constantly chasing boys, it’s a highly seductive character — that’s’straight,’ because she’s a bit of a horndog,’ she’s always chasing guys.”

During the conversation, Peterson shared a snapshot of herself and Wierson together. The duo can be seen leaning on each other while posing for the camera.

“It’s scary and exciting, but I’m also really relieved, and so is my partner,” she told the host as their portrait remained on the screen.

“You’re only as ill as your secrets,” the actress stated, recalling a phrase from her buddy, actor Danny Trejo.

According to the actress, her close friends and family have always known her true identity, despite the fact that she kept her connection with Wierson a secret for 19 years.

In a separate interview published on Thursday, the actress discussed her multifaceted sexuality.

“It’s amusing. People call it “coming out,” and I suppose it is in some ways. I’ve never been gay, and I don’t want to be… She told Yahoo Entertainment, “I think now there’s nonbinary, gender-fluid, anything.” “I fell in love with someone I met, someone I truly liked, and she turned out to be a woman.”

In addition, the actress stated that she is still attracted to guys.

“Oh, [my girlfriend]adores it when we’re strolling down the street and a hot guy passes us by and I’m like [gawking]!” It drives her insane!” she remarked “However, I am drawn to men.”

“However, I’m fine with stating I came out and am homosexual, but I don’t believe I am gay. I have no idea who or what I am!” Further, the actress stated. “People have even told me, ‘Oh, you’re bi.’ ‘Well, I guess I am now!’ I said. It wasn’t until I was 50 that I realized!’ I’m not sure how to describe it, but it’s been fantastic.”

