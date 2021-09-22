Cassandra Peterson is a writer. Teresa ‘T’ Wierson, a long-time partner, comes out of the closet.

Cassandra Peterson disclosed that she has been in a relationship with a lady for almost two decades in her new novel, “Yours Cruelly Elvira: Memories of the Mistress of the Dark,” which was released on Tuesday.

Through her new memoir, Peterson, 70, stepped out of the closet for the first time, revealing the name of her long-term girlfriend, Teresa “T” Wierson.

Wierson was her trainer and eventually became her buddy, according to the actress, who is most known for her 1988 film “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.” Before they started dating, she also worked as Peterson’s assistant.

Between 1981 to 2003, she was married to actor Mark Pierson, with whom she co-starred in “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.”

Peterson said in her memoir that after she divorced Pierson, Wierson entered her life and they began living together. Wierson had also split from her spouse at the time, according to the actress, and had “no place to go.”

She described having someone in her life at the time, such as Wierson, as a “big relief” and that she felt “happier” living with her.

In her autobiography, the actress recounted an occasion when her daughter, Sadie Pierson, was staying at her ex-house husband’s and she went out to see a movie with Wierson. Peterson remembers saying “goodnight” to her when he returned home and “suddenly felt driven to kiss her – on the mouth.”

“Never been interested in women as anything other than friends,” she continued. “I’m thrilled and relieved to finally allow our secret to see the light of day,” she said of falling in love with Wierson.

Peterson pondered why she had kept her romance a secret for so long. “I was afraid that if I revealed I wasn’t living the ‘straight life,’ my admirers would think I was lying to them, call me a hypocrite, and forsake me,” she explained.

Despite the fact that the actress didn’t keep her romance a secret from her close friends and family. This year, Peterson isn’t the only actress who has come out of the closet. Demi Lovato has also stated that she is a “Pansexual.”

In terms of career, she starred in the comedy film “Shoplifters of the World,” which was released in March 2021.