Casey Cott of ‘Riverdale’ Invites Co-Stars to Nichola Basara’s ‘Rather Small’ Wedding

In a new interview, “Riverdale” star Casey Cott revealed some information about his planned wedding to fiancée Nichola Basara.

The 28-year-old recently spoke with Us Weekly about his work with BP America, an oil firm. During the conversation, however, questions regarding his personal life were raised, including his planned wedding.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, Cott, who plays Kevin in the CW series, and Basara, who also plays Kevin, chose to hold a ceremony that would be “very tiny.” He revealed that there is one hurdle they must overcome in order for their big day to take place, and it has to do with their various nations.

Basara’s family lives in Canada, while the “Katy Keene” alum and his family dwell in the United States. Given the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, he is optimistic that things would go well when his future wife’s family visits the nation.

“Obviously, my family is from the United States, and her family is from Canada. So we’re hopeful the border problem will work out and everyone will be able to get here,” he told the site.

Cott also revealed that when he isn’t filming “Riverdale,” he is concentrating on their wedding plans. Despite the fact that things could get “stressful,” he and Basara are already having a fun carrying out the things they have planned for their big day.

“Fortunately, we planned a lot in the beginning, and now we’re getting into the details, which is both wonderful and stressful. However, we’re having a great time. We’ve gone into full planning mode. We may or may not perform our food tasting this week,” he said, according to the outlet.

In the interview, the TV personality joyously revealed that his brother, Broadway star Corey Cott, will officiate his wedding to Basara. He continued, “We’re incredibly excited that he’ll be heavily involved.”

Cott did not go into detail about which of his “Riverdale” co-stars will attend the ceremony, but he did mention that some of his castmates will be there. He even stated that his co-stars are “conscious of their impending obligations.”

In December 2020, Cott announced his engagement to Basara. He shared a photo of himself and his fiancée smiling to the camera on Instagram at the moment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.