Cases of Covid are on the decline in Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, and Halton.

In Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, and Halton, the number of positive Covid tests has reduced by more than a quarter.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 4,817 positive tests in the seven days ending September 16, down 1,099 from the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change week on week fell by 19%.

The percentage changes week on week in Wirral, Liverpool, Knowsley, and Halton were 21%, 22%, 20%, and 31%, respectively. The percentage change from week to week in Sefton was 16 percent.

St Helens was the only part of the City Region to see a 4 percent increase in percentage change week on week.

Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire all saw drops.

In the week ending September 16, England saw a decrease in positive tests. There were 144,120 coronavirus cases in England this week, down from 38,398 the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 16, there were 1,495 positive tests in Liverpool, down 413 cases from the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 22%.

The infection rate was 298.7 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 404 positive tests, which is 183 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 31% in the week ending September 16. Infection rates are currently at 311.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 16, there were a total of 550 instances, which is 139 fewer than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 360.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections falling by 20% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 16, there were 823 positive tests, which is 224 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 21% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 253.7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 16, there were 685 positive tests, which is 29 more than the previous week.

378.3 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. The percentage change from week to week increased by 4%.

Sefton

There were a total of in total. “The summary has come to an end.”