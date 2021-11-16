Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s husband, has a 9-year-old love child with her: ‘He Has Provided For Her.’

Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s husband, already has a child from a previous relationship.

Last week, Hilton and Reum married in a grandiose ceremony. Interestingly, a source told Page Six that the groom has a love child from a prior relationship who is already nine years old.

Laura Bellizzi, a reality personality who appeared on VH-1’s “Secrets of Aspen,” is said to be Reum’s daughter. She is a Chicago native who now resides in California with her child. Bellizzi is also said to have had a brief relationship with actor Mel Gibson.

“The people who mattered about this tale knew about it for a long time.”