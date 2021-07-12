Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher take a sweet selfie to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary.

While celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher took to social media to show their undying love for one another.

The Season 4 winner of “American Idol,” 38, shared a lovely selfie with her retired professional hockey player husband, 41, on Instagram on Saturday. Underwood is seen in the photo smiling and capturing the moment with one hand. Fisher is standing next to her, smirking and gazing at the camera.

“Wishing you a happy anniversary, babe!” 11 years has flown by… Let’s hope for many more! “I love you,” she said in the description of her Instagram image.

Fisher, on the other hand, chose to commemorate the occasion by posting a throwback photo of himself and his wife posing for the camera on their wedding day. In the photo, Underwood was wearing a wedding gown and clutching her bridal bouquet, while Fisher looked dashing in his suit and tie.

“Happy 11th anniversary [Carrie Underwood]! It’s hard to think it’s been 11 years! Here’s to many more years with the best companion I could ever ask for!! “#happyanniversary,” he captioned the photo.

On their respective posts, many of their friends and followers posted well-wishes for the couple.

“Congratulations on your anniversary, you two!!!!!!” Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a television celebrity, penned the piece.

“Wishing you the happiest anniversary, dude!!! Trevor McNevan, a Canadian singer-songwriter, remarked, “Seems like yesterday.”

A fan said, “Happy Anniversary to two great people.”

“Congratulations on your wedding anniversary! Another fan said, “You make a lovely couple, and here’s to many more years of the two of you together.”

Underwood and Fisher chose to keep their 2010 wedding so private that their guests were not given advance notice of the location.

The couple’s guests were advised to go to an airport in a southern city, where they would be transported to the site by a private aircraft or limo, according to Page Six at the time.

The pair exchanged vows in front of roughly 250 guests at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Georgia, it was later reported.

According to Us Weekly, Underwood and Fisher have two children together: Isaiah, who turned six on Feb. 27, and Jacob, who turned two on Jan. 21.