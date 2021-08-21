Carrie Ann Inaba Leaves ‘The Talk’ After Taking a Medical Leave of Absence.

Carrie Ann Inaba is leaving “The Talk,” months after taking a medical leave of absence.

Inaba announced her departure on Instagram on Friday with a “major news.” The 53-year-old host stated that she, “The Talk,” and the network “mutually agreed to part ways” after three seasons on the CBS daytime talk show.

In her video message, she stated, “I just want to say that I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been ‘The Talk.'”

“I’ve formed lifetime connections, had fantastic adventures, and had wonderful conversations that have helped me grow as a person. It’s been a privilege to be a part of your life and have a voice.”

Inaba, who joined “The Talk” as a permanent co-host in 2019 after filling Julie Chen’s vacancy, also thanked her past and current co-hosts, as well as those who work behind the scenes on the talk show and her fans. Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth are the current hosts of the show.

She then teased her upcoming endeavors, adding she was “excited for everything that’s to come.”

“I wish you all the best with love, thanks, and respect. “Here’s to a fantastic season,” Inaba continued. “And thank you so much to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult period. It’s been incredible. And I’ll be seeing you soon.”

“I cherished my time at ‘The Talk’ as co-host and moderator, and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to develop with the entire Talk family as well as actually connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Inaba said in a statement to Deadline announcing her resignation. I’ll miss ‘The Talk,’ but I’m looking forward to the next chapter for both me and the show.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews of “The Talk” released a joint statement confirming Inaba’s departure from the show.

According to Deadline, “Carrie Ann’s sincerity and transparency developed a distinct connection and bond with our audience.” “We will be eternally thankful for her work on ‘The Talk’ over the last three seasons. Her warmth, intelligence, and vulnerability are just a few of the many excellent characteristics she possessed that will be sorely missed. “We wish her continued prosperity and good health.”

