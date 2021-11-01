Caroline Stanbury, star of Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Dubai,’ is rumored to be returning.

Bravo has officially greenlit “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” according to executive producer Andy Cohen of “Real Housewives.”

Cohen made the news during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday. The “Watch What Happens Live” host reflected on the network’s important step in a press statement.

“Everything is bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to begin Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve admired for years, with an incredible group of friends as our guides,” Cohen said.

Bravo isn’t the first company to enter the foreign market. The reality show “Ladies of London” tracked the lives of high society women in the United Kingdom for three seasons on the network.

One of the cast members, Caroline Stanbury, announced her move to Dubai during the season finale. Stanbury divorced Cem Habi after the program and announced her engagement to Sergio Carrallo, a former Real Madrid soccer player, in January.

Fans of the “Real Housewives” franchise took to Twitter on Monday to express their delight at the news and to express their hopes that Stanbury will participate on the future reality show.

“‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will be a wealth like no other!!!” I’m excited to see more horrible people from all around the world! “#RealHousewives #Dubai,” said one user.

Another admirer expressed their desire for the newest installment of the “Real Housewives” franchise to focus on Stanbury.

“Was the ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ developed around Caroline Stanbury because I wouldn’t mind at all,” the person speculated.

The reality show will follow “a group of ladies navigating their relationships, professions, and incredibly extravagant and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to the press release. This billionaire’s playground is famed for its over-the-top splendor, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and raucous nightlife scene, with the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop.” Next year, Bravo will premiere “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”