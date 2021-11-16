Carole Baskin’s Second Husband goes missing in the ‘Tiger King 2’ trailer.

The trailer for “Tiger King 2” has been posted on Netflix, and it returns to Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis.

In 1997, Baskin’s second husband disappeared a day before a planned trip to Costa Rica. Lewis was never located, and in 2002, he was ruled legally dead.

While some “Tiger King” viewers have theorized that Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance — a charge she has rejected — numerous others in the new tape speculated that Lewis was engaged with some unsavory characters before disappearing.

“Don seems concerned on his last few excursions. He informed me that he was in jeopardy. He’s a