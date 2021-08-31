Carole Baskin, star of the film “The Tiger King,” is selling Joe Exotic’s former zoo on one condition.

Carole Baskin, who starred in the film “The Tiger King,” has stated that she has sold Joe Exotic’s former zoo.

According to TMZ, Baskin obtained ownership of the exotic animal park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, previously held by Exotic—whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage—after a judge declared that she was allowed to take over the facility. The decision was part of a $1 million judgment obtained by the owner of the Big Cat Rescue shelter in a trademark action against him.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” participant revealed she sold the zoo to a local Wynnewood couple who are notorious for buying properties that require a lot of work in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment on Sunday. When it came to handling the property, however, Baskin imposed a number of rules and limitations.

“When we sold the land in June, we stipulated that it never be utilized as a zoo, or for anything associated with ‘Tiger King,’ or anything similar,” she told the site.

Her husband, Howard, claimed that the deed included a clause prohibiting the owners from using the Netflix reality show to promote the property in any way.

“We don’t want it to be called the Tiger King RV Park if it becomes an RV park or a storage unit,” Howard added.

“We want the 20 years of animal maltreatment there to be forgotten and history.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year term in Texas for a murder-for-hire plan against Baskin as well as many wildlife law crimes.

Meanwhile, the Baskins are working on a number of large projects, including a documentary with Louis Theroux called “Shooting Joe Exotic.” They are currently in Los Angeles for the premiere of the documentary “The Conservation Game,” which follows retired officer Tim Harrison as he “begins to believe that America’s top television celebrity conservationists may be secretly involved to the exotic pet trade.”

The documentary “exposes the way these folks who bring cubs onto late-night shows are questioned where the animals originate from and where they go, and they say they came from the zoo,” Howard told Yahoo. “And these people are confronted in the film, and they all admit that they have no idea what happens to the animals after they utilize them,” says the narrator. It has a lot of clout and is divisive.”

Baskin was also reportedly promised a role in the second season of Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

She, on the other hand, stated that she turned down the offer because. Brief News from Washington Newsday.